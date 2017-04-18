WestJet Airlines looks to launch new ...

WestJet Airlines looks to launch new no-frills airline later this year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

The Calgary-based company says it will start with 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in its initial fleet and offer no-frills, lower-cost flights. WestJet says the new yet-to-be-named airline carrier is subject to agreement with its pilots and any required regulatory approvals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr 11 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC