WestJet Airlines looks to launch new no-frills airline later this year
The Calgary-based company says it will start with 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in its initial fleet and offer no-frills, lower-cost flights. WestJet says the new yet-to-be-named airline carrier is subject to agreement with its pilots and any required regulatory approvals.
