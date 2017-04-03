VP Mike Pence arrives in Southwest Florida
This comes as Pence is expected to spend part of the week on Sanibel as he vacations ahead of an overseas trip to Asia. Just a few days prior, the Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions over the island ahead of the vice president's visit.
