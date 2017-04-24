Virgin Trains and French rail operator SNCF are to jointly bid to run high-speed trains on the HS2 network. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/virgin-trains-and-french-operator-sncf-to-jointly-bid-for-hs2-franchise-35651837.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35651836.ece/156ba/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0c7e01b2-e90d-46ae-93f0-ed4ed6cb20d2_I1.jpg Virgin Trains and French rail operator SNCF are to jointly bid to run high-speed trains on the HS2 network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.