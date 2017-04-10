US Postal Service: Dog attacks agains...

US Postal Service: Dog attacks against mail carriers on the rise

The number of incidents of dog attacks against mail carriers is at a 30-year high, according to the United States Postal Service. Elizabeth mailwoman Vickie Carmichael says that she was attacked by two dogs while delivering mail to a home 17 years ago.

