UPS unveils Saturday delivery, 6,000 new jobs
The expanded drop-off schedule, announced Monday, means UPS to go head-to-head with FedEx and the United States Postal Service. Both of those companies already deliver packages to people's homes on the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC26.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|16 hr
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC