UPS air maintenance workers threaten strike ahead of shareholders meeting
A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc. turned up pressure on the company Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike. The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to David Abney, the company's chief executive, ahead of a Thursday shareholders meeting.
