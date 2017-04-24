UPDATE 1-Fredriksen's Frontline takes legal battle over DHT to tiny Marshall Islands

John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week. Frontline, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Fredriksen and owner of a 14.5 percent stake in DHT, has over the past year tried to acquire all of DHT's shares to forge the world's largest shipping tanker company.

