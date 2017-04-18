Twitter thinks #Bonang SAA gripe is not fly
However, when Bonang Matheba, known for her diva antics, complained of the food she received while travelling with South African Airways , she was lambasted by Twitter. There were also others who took Bonang's side, complaining of the service that they had apparently received from SAA.
