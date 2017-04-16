Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.35
News articles about Tsakos Energy Navigation have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources.
