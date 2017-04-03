Train derails while pulling into New ...

Train derails while pulling into New York's Penn Station

New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has derailed while pulling into New York's Penn Station at a slow speed. Initial reports described the derailment at 9 a.m. Monday as minor.

