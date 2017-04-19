These 2 Airline Stocks Are Ready to Take Off
However, they have been frustrating stocks to own for the past couple of years, as JetBlue and Spirit have been slower to recover from the industry's unit revenue downturn than many of their peers. Investors started to become more optimistic about both companies' prospects in late 2016.
