The Latest: Train stuck in tunnel for hours, then a stampede

In this photo provided by Dr. Mia Sanati, passengers aboard a New Jersey Transit train stranded in a railroad tunnel under the Hudson River wait for repairs to be completed so the train can proceed into New York's Penn Station, Friday, April 14, 2017. Authorities say that the train, which became disabled around 3:25 p.m. due to an Amtrak overhead power problem, finally made it into Penn Station around 6 p.m. New York City police officers detain a passenger from a disabled New Jersey Transit train who became belligerent and sparked a stampede among passengers leaving the overcrowded station once the train finally arrived at New York's Penn Station, Friday, April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.