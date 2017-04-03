The Latest: New Jersey senators don't want Amtrak funds cut
" The Latest on full service being restored to New York's Penn Station, four days after a train derailment : New Jersey's two Democratic senators are urging their colleagues in Washington not to cut federal dollars for Amtrak rail improvements and repairs in the wake of Monday's train derailment in New York. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker wrote a letter Friday to the Senate Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Wed
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC