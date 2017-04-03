The Latest: New Jersey senators don't...

The Latest: New Jersey senators don't want Amtrak funds cut

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The Latest on full service being restored to New York's Penn Station, four days after a train derailment : New Jersey's two Democratic senators are urging their colleagues in Washington not to cut federal dollars for Amtrak rail improvements and repairs in the wake of Monday's train derailment in New York. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker wrote a letter Friday to the Senate Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

