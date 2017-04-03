The Latest: Derailment still causing headaches for commuters

The Latest on the aftermath of Monday's derailment of a New Jersey Transit train at New York's Penn Station : The Long Island Rail Road announced it is canceling 18 trains out of Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and diverting eight other trains. The derailment of a New Jersey Transit train knocked out service to eight of 21 tracks Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.