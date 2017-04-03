The Latest: Amtrak hopes to have full rail service by Friday
Amtrak says it hopes to restore full rail service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second derailment in less than two weeks. Monday's derailment of an inbound New Jersey Transit commuter train damaged switches, signals and rails at a spot in the station where two tracks emerge from the tunnel and diverge to a total of 21 tracks inside the station.
