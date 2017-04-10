Swift and Knight combining to create ...

Swift and Knight combining to create trucking giant

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Swift Transportation and rival Knight Transportation are combining to creating one of the nation's largest trucking companies. The two Phoenix companies are merging in an all-stock deal creating the country's leading trucking company catering to customers like retailers and manufacturers with enough products to fill up a full truck by themselves.

