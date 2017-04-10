Surge in cargo volumes reported at Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles port officials logged a 10 percent increase in cargo volumes for the first quarter of this year compared to 2016. Overall cargo volumes rose 29 percent during March compared to the previous year, with exports up 20 percent from the same period and imports climbing 30 percent.
