Strike forces South African Airways to cancel some flights
" South African Airways says it is experiencing some domestic flight delays and cancellations because of a strike by some cabin crew. The airline said Wednesday that it doesn't have enough crewmembers to operate all its flights and that it is considering options for passengers affected by cancellations.
