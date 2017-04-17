Southwest pilot arrested carrying loaded gun through airport security

A co-pilot for Southwest Airlines was arrested at Albany International Airport in upstate New York on Monday after he allegedly attempted to carry a loaded handgun through security onto his flight to Chicago-Midway Airport. The unnamed first officer tried to transport a .380 caliber handgun containing six bullets through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, where agents made the discovery in his carry-on bag, according to a statement from the federal agency.

