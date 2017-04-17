Southwest pilot arrested carrying loa...

Southwest pilot arrested carrying loaded gun through airport security

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

A co-pilot for Southwest Airlines was arrested at Albany International Airport in upstate New York on Monday after he allegedly attempted to carry a loaded handgun through security onto his flight to Chicago-Midway Airport. The unnamed first officer tried to transport a .380 caliber handgun containing six bullets through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, where agents made the discovery in his carry-on bag, according to a statement from the federal agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr 11 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC