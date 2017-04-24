Southwest Airlines to end practice of overbooking flights
Southwest Airlines plans to stop overbooking flights - an industry practice implicated in an ugly incident on a United Airlines flight that has damaged United's reputation with the flying public. Last year Southwest bumped 15,000 passengers off flights, more than any other U.S. airline.
