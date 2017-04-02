Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Rat...

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The brokerage presently has a $60.24 price objective on the airline's stock. Vetr 's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... 19 min John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC