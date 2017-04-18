Small town America skittish about pri...

Small town America skittish about privatizing nation's air traffic control

3 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

President Donald Trump's proposal to turn over management of the nation's air traffic control system to a private entity is encountering nervous resistance from rural America. Small town aviation, farm and business interests fear the president's plan to create the non-government body and likely finance it with user fees could benefit big city airports and commercial airlines, but create economic stress on remote communities.

