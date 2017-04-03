Singapore cuts jail term for megachurch leader in pop music fraud case

A Singapore court on Friday cut the jail sentence for the co-founder of one of the city-state's most popular churches, after he appealed his conviction and sentence for misusing millions of dollars to support of his wife's pop singing career. The Court of Appeal sentenced Kong Hee, 52, head of City Harvest Church , to 3-1/2 years for criminal breach of trust and falsification of accounts, reducing the eight years term he got in October 2015.

