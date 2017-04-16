Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys ...

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,485 United Parcel Service, Inc.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor purchased 23,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

