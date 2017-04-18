Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station stampede
In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York takes a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer says the stampede that injured 16 people at New York's Penn Station on April 14, 2017, shows a need for better coordination between law enforcement agencies at transportation hubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|4 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC