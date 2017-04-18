Port of Seattle Commission meeting to...

Port of Seattle Commission meeting to include NextGen briefing on April 25

In response to community concerns, and to keep neighboring communities updated on operations at Sea-Tac Airport, the Port of Seattle has scheduled a presentation - set for Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. - on aircraft noise, flight paths and the Next Generation Air Transportation System , which the Federal Aviation Administration describes as "the modernization of our air transportation system." Representatives from the FAA will participate in the briefing to describe the NextGen program and its limited implementation at Sea-Tac Airport at the Conference Center of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

