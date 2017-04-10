Police take hands-off approach for overbooked flights
Police at airports in the New York City metropolitan area are taking a hands-off approach when it comes to removing passengers from overbooked flights. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko on Thursday issued a new policy after a passenger was dragged from an oversold United Airlines flight Sunday evening at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
