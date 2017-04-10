Police take hands-off approach for ov...

Police take hands-off approach for overbooked flights

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Police at airports in the New York City metropolitan area are taking a hands-off approach when it comes to removing passengers from overbooked flights. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko on Thursday issued a new policy after a passenger was dragged from an oversold United Airlines flight Sunday evening at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr 11 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr 5 Liteone 1
News Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run... Apr 4 anonymous 2
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar 29 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC