One person was killed in a helicopter crash Friday in Darlington County.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration. Bergen said via email the 47G helicopter struck some trees before crashing in the field around 5 p.m. She added the pilot was the only one onboard.
