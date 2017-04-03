Norwegian announces new flights from Seattle to London
Port of Seattle officials say low-cost carrier Norwegian will begin service at Sea-Tac International Airport with nonstop flights to London. The Seattle Times reports the service will start in September but tickets will be available starting this week.
