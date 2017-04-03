Northern Miner 54: Base metal bonanza
Matt is flying solo this week due to scheduling conflicts, but fear not, Lesley will return with rock talk about the Geology Corner next episode. Meanwhile, we get serious about base metals with a round-up of analyst and industry commentary on the two major players to start 2017: copper and zinc.
