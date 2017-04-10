News 49 mins ago 12:52 a.m.Airline seats 5-year-old girl five rows behind mother
Naomi Buchler, age 5 and recovering from the flu, was booked in a seat five rows behind her mother and older sister on a full flight from D/FW to Detroit last Saturday. DALLAS American Airlines separated a 5-year-old girl from her mother and 7-year-old sister on a flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Detroit last Saturday.
