MTA celebrates partitions guarding drivers from passenger attacks

The final batch of the city's 4,700 buses got their plastic panels earlier this year - fulfilling a hard-fought benefit in Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers' contract. Officials with the Transport Workers Union Local 100 believe it's a reason why misdemeanor and felony assaults, including spitting, on bus drivers have dropped 35% to 56 attacks last year, compared to 86 in 2012.

