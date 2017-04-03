Man found dead near Alaska Railroad t...

Man found dead near Alaska Railroad tracks in Anchorage

17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

No immediate signs of foul play have been found in the death of a man whose body was found Sunday near Alaska Railroad tracks near downtown, according to Anchorage police. Dispatchers said the discovery, near 12th Avenue and U Street, was reported by Alaska Railroad police at about noon Sunday.

