LIRR expects evening delays due to NJ Transit derailment

9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Long Island Rail Road says it expects evening cancellations and delays following a New Jersey Transit derailment at Penn Station. No serious injuries were reported when the train derailed around 9 a.m. Monday while entering Penn Station at slow speed.

