'I tried to hold it': Delta passenger kicked off plane for using the restroom before takeoff
A Wisconsin man said he was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight because he had to get up from his seat to make an emergency restroom run. A video shows the passenger, identified as 39-year-old Kima Hamilton, attempting to explain the situation last week to an agent who was instructing him to depart the plane traveling from Atlanta to Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC