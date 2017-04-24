Hertz and Thrifty to pay $1.25M fine ...

Hertz and Thrifty to pay $1.25M fine following probe into their advertising

17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Car rental companies Hertz Canada Ltd. and Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Canada Inc. have agreed to pay a total of $1.25 million in penalties following an investigation into their advertising by the federal Competition Bureau. The law enforcement agency said Hertz and Dollar Thrifty were advertising prices that were unattainable because of mandatory fees that were systematically added to a customer's bill.

