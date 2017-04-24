Hawaii's Island Air, South Korea's Jin Air form partnership

Hawaii's Island Air, South Korea's Ji...

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Hawaii's Island Air says it's forming a partnership to allow customers of South Korea's Jin Air to book travel from Honolulu to neighboring Hawaiian islands. The agreement will allow Jin Air customers traveling from Seoul to Honolulu to book continuing reservations to Maui, Kauai or Kailua-Kona on a single ticket.

