Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over runway incident

There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over runway incident.

Harrison Ford will not face any penalties over mistakenly landing on a taxiway at a Southern California airport earlier this year, the actor's attorney said Monday. Attorney Stephen Hofer wrote in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration will not fine Ford and the actor will retain his pilot's license without restriction.

Visitor

Reading, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
I'm glad everything worked out for Harrison.
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 5 hrs ago
This isn't about jobs.......
Chicago, IL

