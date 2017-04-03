Full New York rail service expected, 4 days after derailment

Amtrak says it hopes to restore full service to New York's Penn Station by Friday, four days after a second der... . New Jersey Transit commuters walk along a platform to catch a train heading for Dover, N.J., Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J. The heads of the two major commuter rail lines that use New York's Penn Station took turn... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.