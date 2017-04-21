FAA: turbulence injuries jolt twice a...

FAA: turbulence injuries jolt twice as many flights in 2016

19 hrs ago

FAA reported 44 turbulence injuries among airline passengers in 2016. Injuries included a gashed face, a fractured spine and second-degree burns from scalding water.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,720

