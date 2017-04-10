FAA to Release New UAS Airspace Maps
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to release a set of unmanned aircraft systems facility maps on April 27, 2017. These maps will help drone operators improve their Part 107 airspace authorization requests, and in turn, hopefully help the FAA process these requests more quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC