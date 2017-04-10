FAA Announces Release of UAS Facility Maps for Drone Operators
The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced that it will release its first set of UAS facility maps on April 27, 2017, which can be found at: http://www.faa.gov/uas. Once published, these maps will reflect the areas and altitudes near US airports where drones are permitted to safely operate.
