Ex-Christie associate gets 2 yrs in prison in 'Bridgegate' scandal
While the governor has long maintained that he plans to complete his previous year in office before moving to the private sector, speculation remains that he is eyeing a top job in the administration, and people close to him have said he is open to potentially joining it one day. The governor had been running for re-election when the shutdown occurred in September 2013, but the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee earned Christie's wrath for refusing to give an endorsement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing ai...
|Mar 17
|Jack Mehoff
|7
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC