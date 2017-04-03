Europe regulator says airlines' tech ban may compromise safety

BERLIN/PARIS: Europe's aviation regulator voiced concern on Wednesday over the risk of battery fires in the cargo holds of passenger planes after U.S. and British authorities banned certain electronics from passenger cabins despite U.S. assurances that its agency had been thoroughly briefed on the proper handling of electronics. The European Aviation Safety Agency, which is responsible for safe flying in 32 countries, said personal electronic devices carried a fire risk due to their lithium batteries and should preferably be carried inside passenger cabins so that any problems could be identified and dealt with.

