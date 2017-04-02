Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9,057,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period.
