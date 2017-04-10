Drug dealer convicted of murder in fatal fentanyl sale

Ruben Gutierrez took his 7-year-old grandson back to North Park Elementary in San Bernardino a day after a gunman killed his good friend and a teacher there. Ruben Gutierrez took his 7-year-old grandson back to North Park Elementary in San Bernardino a day after a gunman killed his good friend and a teacher there.

