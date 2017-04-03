Drones barred over U.S. military base...

Drones barred over U.S. military bases due to security risks: agency

Flights of nearly all unmanned aircraft, or drones, have been banned over 133 U.S. military facilities due to security concerns over the use of unauthorized drones, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday. The move came as U.S. officials and the country's private sector worry about the possible use of dangerous or hostile drones at locations such as military bases, airports and sports stadiums.

