Disaster drill staged at JFK airport, with volunteer victims

Hundreds of volunteers showed up at Kennedy International Airport to participate in emergency exercises that included simulated smoke, and fake blood and wounds. The three-hour disaster drill was conducted Saturday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to make sure first responders are ready in the event of a real emergency.

