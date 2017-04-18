Disaster drill staged at JFK airport, with volunteer victims
Hundreds of volunteers showed up at Kennedy International Airport to participate in emergency exercises that included simulated smoke, and fake blood and wounds. The three-hour disaster drill was conducted Saturday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to make sure first responders are ready in the event of a real emergency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|4 hr
|Christardy
|2
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar 29
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC