Disabled Amtrak train at Penn Station snarls morning commute
The incident at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday caused 45-minute delays. Amtrak said its train stalled just before reaching the platform but later pulled in under its own power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation while relocation
|Mon
|jandbmovers
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC