Delta says pilot who struck a passenger was trying to break up a fight
A Delta Air Lines pilot hit a passenger as she and two other women fought on the floor of a boarding ramp in Atlanta last week, according to a video released by TMZ . Although the incident happened April 21, the video rocketed around the Internet on Saturday - another heated altercation as airlines are under scrutiny for mistreating people following a United Airlines passenger's bloody, forced removal from a flight earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr 11
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr 5
|Liteone
|1
|Harrison Ford won't face any penalties over run...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC